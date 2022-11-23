Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IMCB opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

