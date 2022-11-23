King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $861,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.
CME Group Trading Down 1.3 %
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Stories
