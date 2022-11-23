12,234 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
