King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Stock Up 6.6 %

CABO stock opened at $710.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.73. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,151. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

