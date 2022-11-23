King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 1.4 %

ENV stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet Profile

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.