King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

