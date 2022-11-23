King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 129,806 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,021 shares during the period.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.