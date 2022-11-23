Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,476 shares of company stock worth $8,515,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

