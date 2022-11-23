Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

VDE stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

