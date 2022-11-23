Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,341 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after buying an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $318.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.79.

