Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 9.03% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3,719.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ONOF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

