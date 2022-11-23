Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.