Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

