Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

