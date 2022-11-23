Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 415.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 47.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 40.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 88.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BROS opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

