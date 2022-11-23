Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

