Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

