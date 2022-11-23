Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.