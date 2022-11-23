Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

