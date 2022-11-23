Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 341.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $148.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

