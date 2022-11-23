Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dutch Bros worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

