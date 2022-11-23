FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $10,847,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 122,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

