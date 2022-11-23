Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.