Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,527,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

