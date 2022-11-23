King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $897,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in State Street by 485.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

