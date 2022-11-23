King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

