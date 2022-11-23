Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.78 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 318,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.