Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Trading Up 2.7 %

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.