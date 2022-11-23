Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE RSG opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.