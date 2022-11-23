O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

