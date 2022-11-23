ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $400.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 404.32, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $679.62.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

