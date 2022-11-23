Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Synopsys worth $39,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.

SNPS stock opened at $326.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.39.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

