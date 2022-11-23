Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $41.91 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

