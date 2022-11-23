Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Profile

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

