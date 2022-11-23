Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

