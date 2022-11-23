O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,967 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,749. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

