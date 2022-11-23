Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 997 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

