Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

