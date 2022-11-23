Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 576,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 329,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,060,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 79,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 658,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.