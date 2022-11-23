Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 121,144 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2,769.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,986,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

