Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson
In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HOG opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
