Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

