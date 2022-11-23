Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

