O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOV stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

