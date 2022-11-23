Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 801.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 269,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,640 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 165.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 610,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 380,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

