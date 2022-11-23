Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

SCHO stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

