Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

