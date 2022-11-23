SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SLY stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.