Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

