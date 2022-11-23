Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.